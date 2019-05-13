Namibia: Thieves Steal Cow's Front Leg

A WITVLEI farmer has not come to terms with the gruesome sight of his pregnant cow which he found mutilated in the kraal last week.

In what could be an act of sadism, unknown people cut off Wilfried Pack's cow's right front leg, leaving the hapless animal to bleed to death.

A shocked Pack told The Namibian that he found the cow dead in the kraal when he returned from a cattle post last Sunday around 18h00.

He said the perpetrators could have used an oryx horn they found on one of the poles at the kraal to stab the cow.

The oryx horn, he explained, was lying next to the cow's carcass.

The farmer said he doubted that those who killed his cow in such a cruel manner were hungry.

"Otherwise they would have removed all the meat. If someone is hungry, they take the whole carcass. Maybe it was someone who was thirsty, and desperately needed some money to buy alcohol," Pack said.

A constable at the Witvlei Police Station, Venancius Geinamseb, confirmed that Pack had reported a case of theft.

Geinamseb also confirmed that the thieves got away with a few limbs.

A community activist, Crooks Ngangane, told New Era newspaper last year that the closure of the Witvlei abattoir in 2015 left many residents without jobs.

The Witvlei abattoir employed about 200 people from the town and surrounding areas.