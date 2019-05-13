Kenya: 10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Wajir Bus Accident in Garissa

At least 10 people have died and more than a dozen others injured after a Wajir-bound bus collided with a trailer on Garissa-Mwingi road early Monday.

The night crash at Tula area, between Bangal and Garissa town, involved Nasib Sacco bus that had left the capital Nairobi on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate the bus, with more than 60 passengers on board, rammed the trailer that had stalled on the road.

The trailer transporting cement tore into the bus and ripped away windows and a section of the roof, injuring many.

The injured have been taken to Garissa Referral Hospital and other health centres in Tula.

More follows...

