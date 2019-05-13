Namibia: Johannes, Shaliaxwe Win Dr Sam Nujoma Half-Marathon

WINDHOEK - Helalia Johannes continued her long-distance running dominance when she won the 2019 Dr Sam Nujoma half-marathon in Windhoek on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who last week set a new national 10 km record when she was crowned champion of the 2019 Port Elizabeth Spar women's challenge, dominated from start to finish, winning the race in a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes and 51 seconds. The Commonwealth gold medallist finished ahead of Beata Naigambo in second and Ester Haitope in third.

In the men's race, Jeremia Shaliaxwe beat Mynhardt Kauanivi to the top prize in a time of 01:09:45, while third place went to Mattheus Kadhingula.

In the junior section, Theophilus Lisias beat the only other competitor, Herman Kathima, in the men's section, while Tuli Angala was the only competitor in the women's section.

In the 10km event, Viuds Goel won the men's category in a time of 36:47, followed by Joy-deep Chandra and JG van Graan in third place.

The top prize in the female category went to Rauna Eelu, who came home in a time of 40 minutes and 40 seconds, followed by Beata Jeremia and Louise van Graan.

In the men's junior section, Ananias Imbili came first, Gerson Munduhafa in second and Izuba Nicol-Wilson in third.

Beata Jeremia won the junior women's category, ahead of Sofia Nangwali and Loide Angula in second and third, respectively.

Johannes and Shaliaxwe were also named national champions following their exploits.

The winners of the men's and women's open category received N$10 000 each, with the national champions also getting N$10 000 bonus prizes. The runners-up received N$8 000, while the third-placed athletes got N$7 000. - Nampa