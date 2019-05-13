South Africa: 3 Killed As Ambulance Swerves to Avoid Hitting Taxi

Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them when trying to avoid hitting a taxi on Booth Road in Cato Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

The Rescue Care ambulance was responding to a medical emergency when the incident took place, Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown and will be investigated by the SAPS (SA Police Service). Unfortunately, three of the four pedestrians that were knocked [down] succumbed to their injuries," Jamieson said.

The fourth pedestrian is in a stable condition in a local hospital.

"Rescue Care management would like to extend their condolences to family and friends of the deceased and will be working closely with the SAPS and assisting wherever possible in their investigations," Jamieson said.

Taxi stopped in middle of the road

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Cato Manor police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"It is alleged this morning at 07:30, a response vehicle was travelling on Booth Road in Cato Manor, when the driver of a taxi stopped in the middle of the road.

"The [ambulance] driver tried to avoid colliding with the taxi, but he struck four pedestrians that were on the side of the road. One of the pedestrians, believed to be 28 years old, died at the scene while three were taken to hospital for medical attention.

"Two of the pedestrians later passed away. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated," Mbele said.

