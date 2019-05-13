South Africa: Bulls Name 27-Man Squad for Australasian Trip

Pretoria — Bulls coach Pote Human has named a 27-man squad for their Australasian trip.

The squad features 15 forwards and 12 backs, with Handre Pollard leading the side.

The Bulls will play four matches on tour - against the Rebels (Melbourne, May 17), Brumbies (Canberra, May 24), Blues (Auckland, May 31) and Highlanders (Dunedin, June 7).

Following last Friday's 45-13 home defeat to the Crusaders, Human's charges will be under immense pressure on tour.

They currently lie second in the SA conference after six wins in 11 matches and are seventh on the overall standings.

However, failure to record a few wins on tour could see them slip out of playoff contention.

Bulls touring squad:

Forwards

Schalk Brits, Trevor Nyakane, Duane Vermuelen, Simphiwe Matanzima, Lizo Gqoboka, Conraad van Vuuren, Wiehahn Herbst, Johan Grobbelaar, Jaco Visagie, Jannes Kirsten, Hanro Liebenberg, RG Snyman, Paul Schoeman, Marco van Staden, Jason Jenkins

Backs

Burger Odendaal, Handre Pollard (captain), Rosko Specman, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze, Dylan Sage, Divan Rossouw, Andre Warner, Ivan van Zyl, Warrick Gelant, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendricks

Source: Sport24