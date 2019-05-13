South Africa: ANC North West's Battles Over National Assembly List Continue

While the ANC is celebrating its election victory, it has not stopped old battles from resurfacing.

The former ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) has complained that its members are not well represented on the party's list of those who will go to the National Assembly and provincial legislature.

News24 has seen a letter from former PEC member Papa Jood to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, in which he complains of a lack of "unity".

During last week's elections, the ANC in the province bagged 61.87% of the vote, despite numerous protests, infighting and calls for Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

The party's lists were the centre of controversy in the run-up to the elections and many in the country rejected the final list of candidates for the National Assembly because of the names that appeared on it.

These names included Mosebenzi Zwane, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba.

Some of these controversial figures have been implicated in state capture allegations. In addition, the Constitutional Court asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate Dlamini for perjury.

Jood was among five applicants, including former ANC North West chairperson Mahumapelo, who successfully challenged a national executive committee (NEC) decision to disband the PEC and declare a decision to set up a provincial task team (PTT) invalid. The five applicants also managed to get an enforcement order in an attempt to get Mahumapelo back in office as soon as possible.

The ANC appealed both the original and the enforcement orders and opted to establish a rapid task team, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, to intervene in the province's issues.

Peace talks between the former PEC and PTT also suggested that the two groups take a 50/50 approach when deciding on positions for Parliament and the legislatures.

But, in his letter to Magashule, Jood claimed: "We have, however, noted the intransigent conduct and behaviour of the former PTT in refusing to co-operate as directed by the rapid response team and the subsequent giving into of these attitudes by the rapid response team."

He claims the current list features candidates who were selected at the Orkney Vaal Reefs conference, which took place before the courts ruled on the issue, which therefore made its outcomes invalid.

"We submit that the approach of 50/50 inclusivity should be adhered to in relation to the list as submitted," he argued.

Jood told News24 it was unfair that those seen to be Mahumapelo's enemies seemed to have been rewarded with positions in the National Assembly, while those seen as his allies were isolated.

The former PEC members wanted to wait until after the polls to raise their concerns, Jood told News24.

"We had all agreed to amendments. This list must show that," he said.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete acknowledged that the secretary general's office had received the letter.

"Indeed, I confirm the letter has been received. We have referred the letter to our legal team for advice. Thereafter we will then know how to approach the case," he said.

