Nigeria: Kano Emirates - Ganduje Presents Staff of Office to Four New Emirs

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has presented the staff of office to the new emirs he appointed in the state last week.

This was despite a court order which the governor said came after he had made the appointments.

According to a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor presented the instrument to Aminu Ado-Bayero, the eldest son of the late Emir of Kano, as the Emir of Bichi.

Sarkin Bichi, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero [Photo: KNDG Media]

Others who received the Staff of Office were the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II; the Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila; and the Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Mr Ganduje congratulated the new first class traditional rulers on their upgrade and urged them to always abide by what their Staff of Office represents.

"This Staff of Office represents dedication and commitment to serve your subjects in the areas of security, health care delivery system, education and environment among others. We, as a government, are always ready to work with you hand in hand for the growth and development of our state in particular and the nation in general," Mr Ganduje said.

"You should place greater priority on education, health and the security of your domains. As a government, we will always respond positively to your people-oriented yearnings and aspirations.

"As leaders who are closer to your subjects, you should join hand with government and other security agencies to make sure that security is not only improved but maintained.

"Efforts towards strengthening community policing, as practised globally, should form part of your commitment. Ours is to, together, ensure that global best practices are observed."

He urged the traditional rulers to always consider "workable and viable synergy" with all the stakeholders in their domains, so as to make the state safer.

"Security is on the shoulders of all of us. Government alone cannot tackle the issue of security. And traditional institution plays a vital role in this area."

The emirs assured the governor of their support in his bid to develop the state.

They promised to give special consideration to all the areas he highlighted, for the overall development of the state.

They promised to give special attention to education, particularly girl child education.

Jubilant Residents Welcome Emir Sanusi Back to Kano

Thousands of Kano residents on Sunday received the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday evening after observing the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The emir's plane landed at the airport at 4.25 p.m to a tumultuous reception by his loyalists.

His convoy then drove straight to his palace from the airport. Due to the large crowd, the usually 15-minute journey took the convoy hours.

Among the traditional titleholders at the airport were Makaman Kano and the district head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim, whose people on Saturday rejected their inclusion in the new Gaya Emirate.

Also at the airport were the district head of Doguwa, Aliyu Harazimi-Umar, Dan Isan Kano and District Head of Warawa, Kabiru Tijjani-Hashim.

Governor Ganduje appointed the new emirs last week shortly after assenting to an amendment by the State House of Assembly to the chieftaincy law of the state.

In the amendment, the Kano Emirate, which covered all the 44 local government areas of the state, was split into five.