South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries On African Swine Fever Reports in Heilbron, Free State

Another outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported in the Heilbron area of the Free State Province in May 2019. This follows outbreaks in April 2019 in the North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces. All four outbreaks occurred outside of the ASF controlled area of South Africa and have been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The affected areas have been placed under quarantine and provincial veterinary services are applying the necessary disease control measures. Veterinary services together with the industry are conducting follow-up investigations to trace the origin of the disease and to identify other farms that may possibly be affected.

In order to prevent the spread of ASF:

Make sure you buy pigs only from reputable owners, and insist on a health attestation by their veterinarian of the health status of the farm.

If pigs are bought on auction, farmers are advised to insist on a declaration from the seller of the pigs, to confirm that they come from a healthy herd.

Enclose your pigs to prevent contact with pigs of unknown health status, including wild pigs and warthogs.

If you have had contact with pigs other than your own, wash your clothes, shoes, any equipment used as well as shower before coming into contact with your own pigs. The same goes for any vehicles that had contact with other pigs.

Preferably do not feed kitchen waste, but if you have no other option, remove all meats and cook the kitchen waste thoroughly.

ASF does not affect humans and the consumption of pork is safe. However, any meat and products from affected pigs can be a source of infection to other pigs. Farmers should therefore ensure that, if any swill is fed to pigs, it must be pre-cooked for at least an hour. This will ensure the inactivation of the ASF virus, as well as other diseases of concern.

Farmers are again requested to be vigilant and to report any sudden illness and deaths of their pigs to the local state veterinarian.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries