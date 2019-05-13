South Africa: The Economic Cost of Tax, Our Low Savings Rate and Red Tape

analysis

For years, policymakers have worried that our savings rate is too low. International comparisons often show that South Africa has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. These numbers generate widespread anxiety, and for good reason. Savings are the key to capital formation, and every economic theory -- even Marxism -- teaches that capital formation is necessary to raise wages and stimulate long-term economic growth. Why have our tax policies become opposed to it?

The implementation of aggressive taxation policies by the South African government has a clear goal: To redress inequality by taking from the haves and giving to the have-nots. However, according to the chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, this tactic isn't working.

"Despite all of the redistribution, inequality is not coming down, he says. "Redistribution doesn't actually help poor people to improve their financial positions or enable participation in the economy."

This means that while South Africans are being taxed more to help the poor, they aren't being helped sufficiently and are increasingly excluded.

The South African tax system is also structured in such a way that it punishes investments and income generation. The more wealth you create, the more taxes you ...