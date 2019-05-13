Uganda: Salaries Will Rise As Economy Grows, Museveni Tells Nurses

President Museveni has said he will not be duped into following international demands on salaries and workforce as this may lead to collapse of the economy if not carefully done to commensurate with infrastructure development and other key national developments.

While presiding over the national cerebrations to mark the International Nurses and Midwifes Day at Kyamate Secondary School playground in Ntungamo Municipality on Sunday, President Museveni said the government cannot ignore the basics of development to concentrate on salaries and administration.

"The salary of government workers, especially the scientists will no doubt be bettered and matched with those of their peers in the region. It is just a question of time but will be implemented as our revenues increase," Mr Museveni said.

He added that: "We have had to balance increasing salaries with other development demands like building roads, dams and others. You must have seen how smooth the road is all the way from Kampala to Ntungamo. As the economy grows, it gives us latitude to do more."

Mr Museveni was responding to the Uganda Nurses and Midwifes Union President, Mr Cherop Justus Chelengat's utterances that the nurses may not be demanding more salary rise after the recent pay rise until 2021. Mr Cherop however demanded that the government honours a pledge to pay a lunch allowance of Shs15000 daily to nurses in government health facilities.

On the matter of lunch allowances, Mr Museveni said: "I back the idea of increasing lunch allowances for nurses and building more training schools."

The international nurses and midwifes day is cerebrated every May 12 in commemoration of the birth day of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, who was born on May 12, 1820 and died on August 13, 1910. Her effort in treating soldiers in the Crimean war of 1850s and the development of a nursing school in 1960s made her the mother of modern nursing that made her picture appear on British Pound sterling note up to now.

Earlier on the day, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Acheng said while the nurses and midwives constitute 80% of the ministry work force and 90% of the contact between patient and medic in the country, the ratio of nurse to patient ratio is too low at 1:11000, while the world health organization recommendation is at 1:1000 which requires an improvement.

She also said the low numbers of midwives in health units with only 4978 midwives in government health facilities could be one of the big causes of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

Mr Cherop said while there are a total 54500 registered nurses in the country, only 24500 are employed by government and only 4975 midwives are equally employed by government. He said while the available registered nurses may be enough for the unfilled posts, the government has remained not committed to filling these gaps. He said at least 10000 midwives would do better for the health sector plus at least 30000 nurses.

The President offered Shs1 billion to the nurses SACCO and pledged the government to take over nursing school at Nyarutuntu in Ntungamo. He also pledged to have the Shs220m debt for Itojo hospital in Ntungamo District taken up by the ministry of health in the next financial year's budget.