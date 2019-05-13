Tanzanian Government Says Feasibility Studies Not Among Factors Delaying Water Projects

Dodoma — The government said today, May 13 that feasibility studies were not among factors delaying completion of various water projects across the country.

This was said in parliament by deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation Jumaa Aweso when responding to a question by Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe (Chadema) who wanted to know why the ministry continues with the procedure which delayed projects.

The MP recalled remarks by President John Magufuli in 2016 during the inauguration of the parliament that feasibility studies was one of the factors which delayed completion of water projects.

Yesterday, Mr Aweso said feasibility studies were carried out to establish the exact valued of a particular project and there was nothing wrong in doing that.

Meanwhile, Special Seats MP for Liwale Latifa Chande (Chadema) wanted to know when the water project in her constituency whose feasibility study has been completed will start to relieve residents of water wooes.

Mr Awesu in response said that the government has both long and short term plans to deal with water challenges in the constituency.

Also Read

Ndugai asks govt to explain lack of progress Bagamoyo port project

Minister: District directors have no power over constituency fund

Klopp eyes Champions League glory after title pain

"In the 2018/2019 financial year, the government completed the project to improve water service in the town of Liwale," he said.