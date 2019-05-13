Tanzania - Police Probe Suspicious Death At a Four-Star Hotel in Mwanza

Mwanza — Police in Mwanza are investigating the death of unidentified person said to have jumped from fourth-floor of a popular Golden Crest Hotel but he was found with no signs of injury.

Although eyewitnesses said the man jumped to his death from the fourth-floor of the hotel along Kenyatta road, Mwanza police boss Jumanne Mulliro said on Monday, May 13, 2019 that the death is shrouded in controversy, promising more details as investigation continues.

"It is true the man was found dead outside Gold Crest Hotel and information circulating say he jumped from the fourth floor. However, preliminary inquiries have not established any injury or traces of blood at the scene. This negates claims that he jumped from the hotel," said Mr Mulliro.

Another eyewitness Yahaya Miraji also expressed suspicion over claims that the deceased jumped from the four-star hotel floor without sustaining any injury or traces of blood.

The hotel manager Peter Henry told The Citizen their visitors' book did not have the name of the deceased.

"We do not know neither do we have any information of the deceased. He was not our visitor, above all, he was not here," said Henry.

Also Read

Tanzanian government says feasibility studies not among factors delaying water projects

Ndugai asks govt to explain lack of progress Bagamoyo port project

Minister: District directors have no power over constituency fund

Klopp eyes Champions League glory after title pain