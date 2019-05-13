Tanzania: Minister - District Directors Have No Power Over Constituency Fund

Dodoma — The deputy minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Mwita Waitara, has told the Parliament that the District Executive Directors (DED) do not have the power to spend the constituency development catalyst fund without the consent of the legislator of the respective constituency.

Mr Waitara made the remark today, May 13, following a question by Konde MP Khatibu Said Haji (CUF) who wanted to know who was responsible for the fund between the MP and DED.

The minister said the chairman of the fund is an MP of the respective constituency and members are known according to the law and regulations. He said the DED is supposed to respect the decision of the fund committee.

Mr Mwita added that the legislator will give consent on where the fund expenditure should be directed, stressing the DED no mandate to object the MP's directive.

"Bring to us the names of all DEDs who spend the money in the constituency development catalyst fund in contravention of the law," urged Mr Waitara amid applause from the house chamber.

"Once the fund's use has been proved by the committee, DED cannot change anything."

Minister for State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy Parliamentary Affairs, Labour Employment Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama added that the fund's purpose is to help the MPs boost development for their respective constituencies.