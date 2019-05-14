Nigeria: Lagos Among Most 'Instagrammed' Destination in the World

Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, has been listed as one of the top 50 destinations in the world feature on Instagram.

There are two African cities on the list released by Hoppa recently, with the other being Cape Town in South Africa.

The southwestern state is Nigeria's largest city, sprawls inland from the Gulf of Guinea across Lagos Lagoon. Enmeshed with beach resorts, boutiques, and nightlife no doubts the state made it to one of the destination city in the world.

Classified into two parts Island and the mainland is home to the National Museum Lagos, displaying cultural artefacts and craftworks. Nearby is Freedom Park, once a colonial-era prison and now a major venue for concerts and public events.

The ever bubbling city emerged 42nd on the list with more than 10 million hashtags on Instagram. At the top of the list is London(England) with over 100 million hashtags on the social media platform.

Coming second on the list is Paris (France) with over 100 million hashtags while Cancun Mexico came last on the list with less than 20 million hashtags.