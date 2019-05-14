Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North Leaders to Visit Khartoum

Khartoum — On Saturday, a delegation of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) arrived in Khartoum.

The delegation was received by representatives of the Alliance of Freedom and Change and the Sudan Call (a coalition of armed movements, opposition parties, and civil society organisations).

Mubarak Ardol, leader of the delegation and spokesman for the movement, told reporters after his arrival in in the country that a leadership delegation of the SPLM-N Agar will travel to Khartoum within 10 days.

The delegation will be headed SPLM-N Agar Deputy Chairman Yasir Arman and Secretary- General Ismail Khamis.

In a statement on Saturday, the movement called on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to lift the death sentences against its leaders including Malik Agar and Yasir Arman.

The movement further urged the military junta to release all rebel fighters captured in Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile state as a "gesture of goodwill".

The statement as well announced that Yasir Arman will arrive in Khartoum after ten days "to discuss all issues with the TMC and the movement's allies within Sudan".

The TMC seized power on April 11 by means of a coup, overthrowing President Omar Al Bashir, who himself seized power in a coup in 1989. The Sudanese protesters who demanded the ouster of Al Bashir and his regime, continue demonstrating and holding sit-ins in various state capitals in the country.

Thousands of people are still protesting in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in downtown Khartoum, demanding the TMC to hand power to a Transitional Civil Authority.

Negotiations between the TMC and representatives of the Alliance of Freedom and Change, the driving force behind the protests, about a new government were supposed to resume today. Yet, no news has reached Radio Dabanga so far.

On April 23, the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) granted Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), three months to hand-over power to a transitional civilian government, or face suspension.