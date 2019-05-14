Sudan Uprising - Support Marches in Khartoum and West Darfur

El Geneina / Khartoum — On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets in West Darfur, calling for the hand-over of power to a civilian government. In Khartoum, the staff of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport staged a demonstration in support of the intifada.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, launched a march in which thousands of people took part, calling on Sudan's Transitional Military Council to hand power to civilians and to hold accountable the figures of the former regime.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the acting state governor, Maj Gen Abdelkhalig Badawi, demanding "the handover of power to a civilian government, the restoration of the Rule of Law, equal citizenship, and social justice, in addition to a complete transition to civil authority, and the elimination of the deep state of the former regime, which is still controlling the joints of the state, including the civil service".

The memorandum added that the regime's "affiliates, who are still practicing their activities at the level of state institutions and acting in its property, are taking advantage of the status quo".

Infrastructure

On Sunday morning, personnel of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Khartoum state Corporation of Roads and Bridges organised a protest in the Sudanese capital in support of the Sudanese revolution.

They appealed to the Transitional Military Council to listen to the demands of the people and hand over power to civilians in a memorandum to the governor of Khartoum.

The employees also called for the improvement of their salaries and their work environment.

They pledged to exert efforts in completing their work during the current transition period in the country, especially because of the rainy season that already has started in the southern parts of Sudan, and will reach the area of Khartoum in June.