Nigeria: We Will Expose Ngige to International Ridicule - NLC President

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, says Nigerian workers will take their campaign against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to the centenary celebration of the International Labour Congress in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr Wabba said this on Monday during the protest by the workers in Abuja against the minister over the composition of the governing board of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

" At the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland on June 18, 2019, we will stage international protest against Ngige's action against Nigerian workers," the union leader said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the workers protested against the attack on workers by thugs allegedly sent by the minister during a protest last week at the residence of the minister.

The labour union was also protesting against the delay in the inauguration of the board of the NSITF by the minister more than three years after the expiration of the tenure of the previous board.

Monday's protest happened about the same time the NSITF board was being inaugurated at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Protest

Led by Mr Wabba and the presidents of the member labour unions, the protesters moved from Labour House in Abuja at 9 a.m. to the Ministry of Labour and Employment building at the Federal Secretariat.

Their movement disrupted traffic on the adjoining highways for several hours.

At the Federal Secretariat, the protesters blocked the private entrance of the minister into his ministry.

Among the protesters were members of ASUU, SSANU, NUPENG, NULGE and other unions.

Most of the union leaders who spoke passed a vote of no confidence on the minister.

They accused him of deliberately delaying the inauguration of the NSITF board in order to loot the fund in the scheme as the sole administrator.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Wabba accused Mr Ngige of masterminding the impasse in order to retain control of the NSITF money.

"We will expose the minister because even under the military rule, force against armless workers was not witnessed. The law says the right to protest and picket does not require authorisation but police presence, "he said.

"We call on the Federal Government to come clean and offer an explanation for the removal of Frank Kokori as the NSITF board chairman even before his inauguration, after being named by the government and passing security screening.

"Kokori is eminently qualified to lead NSITF. The only thing he has not done is stealing money. Our money has been stolen by these people. Failure to consult labour before taking the decision in NSITF is in itself an illegality, " he said.

"If you want to swap Kokori, why not say it early enough. Ngige invited Kokori four times to discuss NSITF issue with him after he was nominated. One of the meetings took place in Ngige's residence. But the minister later told Mr Kokori will be difficult to do business with. Kokori is not an orphan because we will always be with him," Mr Wabba said.

In his remarks, the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi, said the attack on workers was "an attempt to erode democracy which had been planted in Nigeria.

"The government on its own approached Kokori in order to purge NSITF of corrupt tendencies. If that is the case, we are saying that if Nigeria is ready to fight corruption, Kokori must be allowed to lead NSITF and if someone has violated that, Nigerian workers call for an investigation, "he said.

Mr Ogunyemi asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a powerful panel to investigate the attack on workers at Mr Ngige's residence.

The President of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), William Akporeha, said although the presidency had spoken on Mr Kokori's case, the workers were not ignorant of the fact that Mr Kokori's uprightness and integrity were factors that were used against him.

"Workers know the truth; Kokori is an icon. Why do we avoid people of integrity in Nigeria? We are blessed to have Kokori around us and we will not abandon him," he said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the tussle between the NLC and the labour minister over the inauguration of the NSITF board, which was constituted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in October 2017 in his capacity as Acting President.

The union and the labour ministry had backed different people for the chairmanship of the board.

On Sunday, the presidency said the decisions of Mr Ngige on the matter had the approval of President Buhari. It said the board would be inaugurated on Monday.

It also redeployed the labour campaigner, Mr Kokori, to the labour institute in Kwara State. Mr Kokori was earlier appointed by the president to head the board at NSITF, but the minister has opposed his nomination while the NLC supports the nominee.