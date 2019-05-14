Cote d'Ivoire: Yaya Toure Denies Retiring From Football

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Yaya Toure seen in action (file photo).

Former Ivorian and Manchester City midfielder Yaya toure has denied retiring from football.

"There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently. I want to make it clear here that I love football and I'm still in contention to play for a few more years," Yaya Toure said in a tweet on Sunday.

Yaya Toure, who clocked 35 last week, was reported to have announced his retirement on his birthday. But he distanced himself from the report.

The Ivorian, who was in Manchester City for eight years- from July 2010 till May 2018, winning three English Premier League titles, three FA cup titles and a League Cup. He scored 82 in 316 appearances for the Citizens.

He joined Greek side Olympiacos in 2018.

But not minding his age, the two-time African Footballer of the Year, said he is ready for a new challenge in football.

"I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football!

"And don't worry once the time has come, I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself," Toure said.

He, however, said he has started equipping himself with managerial skills but not thinking of taking a full time coaching job any time soon.

"Yes, I'm starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full-time coaching is not what I'm thinking now," Toure said.