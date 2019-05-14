Kenya: At Least 14 Killed, Dozens Injured in Wajir-Bound Bus Accident

At least 14 people have died and more than a dozen others injured after a Wajir-bound bus collided with a trailer on Garissa-Mwingi road early Monday.

The night crash at Tula area, between Bangal and Garissa town, involved Nasib Sacco bus that had left the capital Nairobi on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate the bus, with more than 60 passengers on board, rammed the trailer that had stalled on the road.

Witnesses have reported that the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed into the trailer to avoid a head-on-collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The trailer transporting cement tore into the bus and ripped away windows and a section of the roof, injuring many.

The 15 people who sustained serious injuries in the accident are currently receiving treatment at Garissa Referral Hospital and other health centres in Tula.

According to our sources on the ground some of the passenger who had minor injuries have been treated discharged.