14 May 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Joseph Habineza Appointed Chief Executive of Local Insurer

Former Minister for Sports and Culture Joseph Habineza has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Yacu, a subsidiary of Radiant Insurance Ltd.

Habineza, alias Joe, has taken office of the insurance firm at a time when the sector is undergoing a raft of reforms, including mergers, acquisitions as well as innovation of services.

Habineza has years of private sector consultancies having worked in Heineken Group Ltd for years in several countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria and Congo.

Habineza also has public sector experience having served as an envoy to Nigeria as well as Minister for Sports and Culture for two stints.

Habineza has also ventured in the private sector as an investor and had launched a spaghetti brand, Pasta Joe.

