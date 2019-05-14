Botswana: So Far So Good for Morupule Wanderers

Jwaneng — Morupule Wanderers have one leg into the BTC Premiership after clawing way to victory in the first leg of Debswana First Division promotional playoffs in Jwaneng over the weekend.

From the first whistle, Jwaneng Fighters and Morupule Wanderers were not giving each other breathing space.

Jwaneng Fighters connected neat passes to the excitement of their fans whereas Morupule Wanderers relied on splitting passes.

As the battle continued and the game looked open for both sides, Morupule Wanderers' Comfort Dikupa rescued his team allowing his mates to gain composure by nailing one through a scenic header in the 18th minute.

Dikupa, who was a marvel to watch, took advantage of his height to give his team a picturesque shape upfront.

In the opening minutes of the second stanza, Wanderers increased the tempo of the game and was rewarded when Tshepo Baipoledi increased the tally through a header.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of Wanderers thus giving Fighters a mammoth task for the second leg pencilled for Pilikwe on May 18.

Wanders head coach, Boyo Radipotsane, said in an interview that his charges wasted a lot of scoring opportunities, pointing out that they should have scored four goals.

He said would work hard to register another victory in the return match.

And, he hailed Fighters for giving his side a tough game.

Fighters' head coach, Andrew Tlou decried injuries of two key players: Mosimanegape Ngongorego and Karabo Nqaku that led to forced substitutions thus tampering with his plan.

He said they now had a mountain to climb, but would do everything in their power to get positive results.

"We are going to fight in the next leg to ensure we get what we deserve. We deserve to win nothing else"

Tlou said they would go back to the drawing board to come up with the best strategy to live up to the expectations of their fans.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>