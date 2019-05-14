13 May 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Congratulates Ramaphosa

By Bopa

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has sent a congratulatory message to Mr Cyril Ramaphosa after being elected as president of South Africa.

He said president-elect Mr Ramaphosa's victory was a clear testimony of the confidence that the people of South Africa had in his able and visionary leadership to steer the country to prosperity.

"As you assume the presidency and chart ways to consolidate your country's development trajectory, I wish to reassure you of my personal commitment and that of my government, to continue working closely with you, to further strengthen the bonds of friendship that so happily subsist between our two countries and people," he said.

President Masisi further commended the people of South Africa for conducting a peaceful election.

Botswana

