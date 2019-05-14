Angolan Foreign Minister Sends Message to São Tome Counterpart

Luanda — A letter from Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto was delivered Monday to his São Tome counterpart, Elsa de Barros Pinto, according to a press release from Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Delivered the letter was the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes.

According to the source, the audience occurred on the sidelines of talks on bilateral political consultations between delegations of the two countries, held in the capital of Sao Tome.

Domingos Vieira Lopes is heading a multi-sector delegation made up of senior officials from the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Finance, Fisheries and the Sea, Transport, Tourism, as well as strategic public companies.

The two-day consultations are meant to define a new strategic cooperation framework between Angola and Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe.