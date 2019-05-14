13 May 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Minister Kibuule's Children Drown in His Swimming Pool

Photo: The Herald
(file photo).
By Jessica Sabano

The family of the State Minister for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule is mourning the death of his two-year-old twins who Monday drowned in the home's swimming pool, at Mbalala, Nama Sub-county, Mukono District.

The toddlers, according to a domestic worker at Mr Kibuule's home, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, drowned at about 5:30 pm.

The worker said their mother, Ms Fortunate Kibuule, had gone to Namataba, where she supervises workers at a family's construction site.

Mr Kibuule was also not at the home.

Mr Luke Oweyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman said the bodies have been taken to Kawolo Hospital Mortuary for post-mortems.

