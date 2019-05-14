Nigeria: I6th Birthday - Hundreds March for Leah Sharibu in UK, U.S.

Lagos — Hundreds of people will today storm Nigeria's Mission House in the United Kingdom and United States of America for prayer vigils as part of a global concern for the 16th birthday anniversary of Leah Sharibu, one of 110 girls abducted from their school in Dapchi by Boko Haram.

After spending 449 days in captivity, the girl would be marking her 16th birthday today.

There would be activities in Abuja, Jos, Lagos, Yola and Port Harcourt in addition to other events by Panam Music World, John Praise Foundation for Human Development and Prof. Mercy Ade-Davies International Foundation.

A statement by the UK group said: "Please join us to pray and protest from 1-1:30pm, the address is: 9 Northumberland Ave, Westminster, London WC2N 5BX. You can still speak up for Leah now."

There would also be an event at the US Senate building on Capitol Hill today in Washington.

In a related development, pupils of primary schools in Jos had a peaceful march and the same time, prayed for her safe return.

The pupils drawn from different schools called on the Federal Government to secure schools so that innocent children are not made to suffer for things they know nothing about.

Speaking at the mini rally, the President of Leah Foundation, Dr. Gloria Samdi-Puldu appealed to the Federal Government to honour its promises of freeing Leah from captivity.