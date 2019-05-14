Southern Africa: SADC National Secretariat Holds a Workshop

Luanda — The national secretariat of the Southern Africa Development Conference (SADC) holds Monday 13 a Workshop in Luanda, on the Online Monitoring and Evaluation System based in the results of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP)

The event aims to evaluate the degree of implementation of the Strategic Indicative Regional Development Plan, since the last period of its implementation (2005-2020) is coming to an end.

At least 57 RISDP implementing agents are expected to participate in the three-day training session, representing the Social and Human Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Infrastructure, Industry and Trade, Finance and Investment groups.

The Strategic Indicative Regional Development Plan was approved at the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in 2003 for a period of 15 years, but it was only effectively implemented in 2005.

RISDP aims essentially to provide clear guidance on long-term SADC policies and programs, embodied in the Common Agenda and the objectives of the sub regional organization.