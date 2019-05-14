13 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Roma University Promotes Course On Angolan Culture

Luanda — The University of Rome is carrying out the fifth course on Angolan culture, in a promotion of the Department of Foreign Languages, Literature and Culture.

The course being conducted by Angola's Agostinho Neto public university is being lectured by dance teacher Ana Clara Guerra Marques, and counts on the presence of 35 students.

The participants have the opportunity to learn more about Angola and its multiple historical and cultural aspects.

The programme includes lectures on the Angolan economy, contemporary Angolan art, postcolonial literature and Italian-Angolan political and cultural relations.

