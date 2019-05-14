Angola: Head of State Wants Valorisation of Nurses

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, deems it necessary for the country to work hard towards the adequate dignifying of nurses, for their commitment and sacrifice for the well-being of the citizens.

The call made by the Head of State comes on a message issued in the ambit of the celebrations of the International Nurses Day, marked on 12 May.

He salutes and congratulates all nurses "who, with dedication and sacrifice, have provided health care to the populations and have zeal for their well-being, thus contributing to the saving of many lives", reads the note.

João Lourenço highlights on the note that the government approved in the present legislature a new Nurses Career Regime aimed at valuing and dignifying this class of professionals.

The Head of State also underscored that many times, and in difficult conditions, nurses work overnight to save lives, sacrifice leisure time and their families to take care of patients.

The President of the Republic hopes that the date can serve as a reflection moment for the identification of the challenges these professionals face.