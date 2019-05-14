13 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Unveils New Flyover

Luanda — President João Lourenço unveiled on Saturday a 282-metre long flyover linking Camama district high road to Pedro de Castro Van-Dúnem "Loy" Avenue, in Luanda Province .

The construction of the flyover, which took eight months to be accomplished, cost 26 million Euros to the state coffers.

According to the Public Works minister, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, the unveiled undertaking is only the eighth out of 40 flyovers expected to be constructed as part of the special public works programme for Luanda.

In addition, the official explained that the public works programme being carried out is in line with Luanda's master plan and the standards required by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

