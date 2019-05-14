13 May 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Young Dollar Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Popular dancer and entertainer Kumbulani Mapani affectionately known as Young Dollar has died.

He was 22.

Young Dollar died last night Harare hospital after a short illness. Family friend and spokesperson Bruce "Big Dollar" Kanengoni confirmed the news.

"We are deeply hurt over the passing of our entertainer Young Dollar after a short illness. We were with him over the weekend at Enzo Ishall's birthday bash," he said.

Kanengoni said people are gathered at Hopley Farm. Young Dollar is well known in the music circles as he has appeared in a lot of music videos. Recently he featured in Baba Harare's video for the song Ramba Wakadzvanya.

Zimbabwe

Chief Justice - Judges Beg for Transport From Litigants

Zimbabwean judges and magistrates are often forced to beg for transport from individuals who later appear in their… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.