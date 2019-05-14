Kenya: Finnish Coach Takes Charge of Malkia Strikers

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has tasked Finland coach Shaileen Ramdoo with the task of spearheading the national women team's quest to defend the Africa Games title.

Ramdoo arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, three months after he was forwarded to KVF by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of a technical partnership aimed at improving the standards of the game in the country.

A certified international volleyball trainer with among other qualifications an FIVB Level 2 and 3 Course certificate, Ramdoo conducted his first training session with the Malkia Strikers squad at the Kasarani gymnasium Monday evening and is expected to - alongside coaches Japheth Munala and David Lung'aho - lead the team at the 2019 Zone V Africa Games Qualifiers.

Kenya, Egypt, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and hosts Uganda have confirmed participation at this week-long Championship which serves off at the Lugogo international gymnasium, in Kampala on Sunday.

"We are confident of grabbing the only qualification slot from this pool to compete at the African Games in Rabat (Morocco) in August," explained KVF first vice-chairman Charles Nyaberi.

"He (Ramdoo) is an experienced coach and already I am learning so much for him. Over time he will improve the squad on the tactical front. We have a chance to win the tournament in Kampala but that means we have to minimise on our mistakes considering Egypt will provide stiff competition" added KVF technical director David Lung'aho.

Despite sending a second-string side, Kenya won the last edition of the main tournament staged in Brazzaville four years ago.

Ramdoo could also be in charge when Kenya competes in the qualification matches for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later in the year.

Squad:

Edith Wisa, Emmaculate Chemtai, Joy Luseneka, Pamela Jepkirui, Elizabeth Wanyama, Mercy Moim, Jane Wacu, Triza Atuka, Glady Ekuru, Agrripina Kundu, Sharon Chepchumba, Janet Wanja, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Violet Makuto, Lorine Chebet, Jemima Siangu, Linzy Jeruto, Caroline Sirengo.