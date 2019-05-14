Nigeria: Trouble Looms As Duncan Mighty Faces Fraud Allegation

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, a.k.a Duncan Mighty may have landed himself in trouble as Norway-based Nigerian musician, Ernest Emeka, a.k.an Appyday has accused him of N1million fraud.

According to the aggrieved singer during a chat with E-Daily, after concluding plans and agreements with Duncan and his brand manager, Western Momodu, to feature on his latest song, 'She doesn't care', Duncan has since refused to fulfil his end of the bargain and equally refused to refund his money.

"Duncan Mighty swindled me, collected N1million to feature on my single 'She doesn't care' but he did not show up. He claims the money was for studio booking. Please, which Nigerian producer collects N1 million for studio booking to record a verse on an already finished song? Besides, my single was already finished. I only paid Duncan to drop a verse on my finished song and be in the video. I already made arrangements for the studio and engineer, Duncan was just supposed to come to Lagos and record. And I also paid for his flight and hotel accommodation. Now Duncan pretends he is innocent and even says he will go to the River for me. I have a question for my fellow Nigerians here. So, in Nigeria, somebody will collect your money, refuse to do the job and also intimidate you? I am speechless", he said.

However, when E-Daily contacted Duncan Mighty's manager, Michael Gabriel, he claimed he had no idea of the accusation or the matter in question.

"I don't understand what you are saying, who is that? I've no idea of what you are saying; I'm not aware of anything. Kindly screen shoots the page where the person made the accusation and send to me so I can have an idea of what you are saying", he said.