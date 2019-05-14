Nigeria: Crisis Rocks Sowore's African Action Congress

The African Action Congress (AAC), the political party that produced activist Omoyele Sowore as presidential candidate in the last general election, is enmeshed in crisis.

Mr Sowore also doubles as the national chairman of the party.

Some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday said Mr Sowore has been removed as national chairman for alleged misappropriation of funds.

This removal was contained in statement by Oladele Ade who signed as the Acting Director of Communications of the party.

Mr Ade also announced the appointment of Leonard Nzenwa as the acting National Chairman.

According to the statement announcing Mr Sowore's removal, the party said: "NEC had in a letter inviting the former National Chairman of the party dated March 13, 2019 accused him of misappropriation of funds and failure to comply with the statutory requirements of the party to hold NEC meeting over a long period of time.

"The party in the said seven day notice asked him to appear before the NEC to clear himself of the said allegation.

"The notice of seven day summon was in accordance with article 51 (i) (ii) and Article 52 (n) of the party constitution."

He was also accused of enjoying "inflow of foreign funds into the party and retaining same personally in contravention of section 225, (3) (4) of the 1999 constitution."

"The party leadership had also in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated April 25 confirmed the suspension of Mr. Omoyele Sowore and nine others in accordance with Article 52 (k) of the party.

"The party has, therefore, asked INEC and any other persons or group of persons to, henceforth, recognise Dr. Nzenwa as its Acting National Chairman."

"The Acting National Chairman of the party and other members of the new NEC were sworn in today 13th May, 2019 at the 3rd NEC meeting of the party."

Sowore Kicks

However, in a statement signed as the national chairman of the party, Mr Sowore said those that sacked him are "misguided individuals" on suspension.

"It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, 13th May, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting," the statement read.

"These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

"Leonard Nzenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement."

Mr Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters online media, was one of the dozens of presidential candidates in the February presidential election.