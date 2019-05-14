Angola: National Assembly Committed to Smooth Activity

Luanda — National Assembly (Parliament) is committed to dematerialisation of legislative procedure that contribute to smooth information on its activity.

The guarantee came from the secretary general of National Assembly (AN), Agostinho de Neri, on Monday in Luanda.

Addressing an opening XIV Meeting ceremony of staff of computer-related occupation from Portuguese-Speaking Parliaments, Neri considered fundamental to eliminate all paper work in search for efficiency, effectiveness and ensure cost reduction, mainly in paper.

The official also described the communication as one of the most important instruments in the exercise of the Parliamentary activity.

He said that the Speakers of Parliaments have often demanded the creation of technical conditions to ensure the MPs to perform their activity smoothly at the level of the Parliamentary administrations.

"Investing in information technology is crucial, because in addition to reducing costs it facilitates the people's lives and helps make an administration that better serves the interests of the people," he said.

As for the Angolan Parliament, the MP said that the administration has completely dematerialised the Plenary Hall after the house installed modern communication tools to facilitate its activity.

"We managed to reduce the use of paper to the internal level by 70 percent. It was not easy as many are accustomed to the use of the paper, "he said.

The meeting is discussing and reflecting on the state of information and communication technologies.

Delegates from the Parliaments of Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor are attending the event.

Luanda hosts for the third time the meeting of the kind.