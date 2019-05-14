Nigeria: Humanitarian Crisis - 889,000 Persons Benefit From Govt's N5bn Fund in Borno - Minister

Abuja — Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said nearly 889,000 persons facing severe humanitarian crisis in Borno State have benefitted from Federal Government's N5 billion intervention fund in 25 local government areas of the state.

He said the N5 billion was spent on medicines and health related supplies for the most vulnerable persons in the local government areas, in addition to supporting at least 350 healthcare providers.

Speaking at Nigerian Health Humanitarian Dialogue in Abuja, yesterday, Adewole said: "We had received disturbing reports of a rapidly increasing trend of mortalities in the state occasioned by lack of basic health and nutrition for the affected population.

"In response to this dire situation, a rapid response team was immediately deployed to assess the situation in conjunction with the state Ministry of Health and partners.

"Arising from this assessment, a Health and Nutrition Emergency Response Project was developed to address the issue of access to quality health and nutrition care in the 25 accessible LGAs.

"This project has been entirely funded by the Federal Government with the sum of over N5 billion invested to date, with large proportion of the fund used to procure medicines and health related supplies, in addition to supporting at least 350 healthcare providers at every phase of the project.

"Through this project, which is still ongoing, a total of 888,868 persons have directly benefitted from our various service delivery points in the 25 accessible LGAs. Also, our teams currently serve a total of 614,500 IDPs population in Maiduguri and over 1,000,000 persons residing in host communities across Borno State."

The minister said the Borno State situation had served as a case study, from which lessons learnt is envisaged to assist the country in developing a Health Sector Humanitarian Response System.