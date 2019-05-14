Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Awards $368m Contracts to Local Firms

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical has so far awarded $368 million worth of contracts to 120 local contractors as part of its contribution to Nigeria's content development initiative.

Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, made this disclosure during the tour of Dangote Refinery by members of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), yesterday in Lagos.

He said there are several Nigerian content opportunities in the company's refinery and petrochemical project, adding that the refinery would lead to significant skills transfer and technology acquisition opportunities in the country.

Edwin noted that the Group has embarked on a landmark integrated refinery and petrochemical project, regarded as the largest industrial complex in Africa, which is expected to take Nigeria to new heights through the transformation of the economy.

According to him, the company is already partnering with the Lagos State government and Siemens in the skills development of the local community for employment at the construction site. "We have already trained and employed 250 artisans," he added.

Edwin also disclosed the company's intention to train 900 Nigerian engineers in India.

He stated: "The company has completed the overseas training of first and second batches of Nigerian engineers and are being acclimatized at site. The third batch left for India classroom training for one month, on the job training for one year and working in real time with experts in the industry every day."

He added that the company has so far employed 3,580 Nigerian personnel on site, excluding employment by the various contractors and subcontractors at the site.