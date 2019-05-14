Malawi: Politicians Satisfied With MEC Dry Tests

Electoral stakeholders in Nkhata-bay central constituency have expressed satisfaction with the dry test results transmission of results to the national tally center in Blantyre which were conducted at St Maria Goleti TDC.

Speaking in an interview Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representative John Chunda said that he is impressed with how the whole process worked as it once results are received they cannot be altered.

"No altered results sheet will be entertained at all at the constituency tally center, all work must be done thoroughly at the polling center," said Chunda.

Chunda added that no one can beat the system by hacking the transmission of results.

"The way the system works is foolproof not only to the politicians from/polling center to national tally center and it is open to everyone," said Chunda.

MCP shadow councillor for Boma Ward Steven Ngwira said he is very happy with the system that MEC has put in place because the machines they are using will be sending results direct from constituency tally center to COMESA and there will be no hacking in between.

"As such we are very hopeful that there will be no cheating at all," said Ngwira.

MEC officials at the constituency tally center said that the network they are using has been upgraded so that the transmission is should be faster on 21st May.

The dry test was conducted in full view of all electoral stakeholders including EU observer.