Malawi: Chakwera Commits to Uphold Women Rights, Endorses 'Women Manifesto'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful, Lazarus Chakwera, has said he is personally committed to supporting women in their endeavors beyond May 21 polls when he is elected the country's president.

Chakwera: Endorses women's election blueprint

Chakwera edorses women manifesto he received from Kathewera Banda

Chakwera made the pledge Sunday at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe where he endorsed the 'women's manifesto' and appended his signature to it.

According to the pastor-turned-politician, time had come for women to, among others, access bank loans and own land without hurdles.

"So I will personally defend women's rights, and that is why I have signed this manifesto," said Chakwera.

In her remarks, NGO Gender Coordinating Network chairperson, Babra Banda, commended Chakwera for the commitment.

She said things would have been different for the better had all leaders committed themselves to women empowerment like Chakwera.

Women's Legal Resources Centre(WOLREC) executive director, Maggie Kathewera Banda, also commended Chakwera for showing commitment by showing up "during the crucial electoral period."

Banda said the women manifesto is crucial in the enhancements of women's rights in the country.

Women's Manifesto was facilitated by women movements including Women Legal resource Centre that were supported by Oxfam, Hivos, Swedish Development Partner, and NGO GCN, 50-50 management agency, Action Aid, GGJDC, Tovwirane, Lyco and UN women.

The document seeks to remind duty bearers on their role in fullfilling women and girls' rights.

Main issues in the manifesto include women and education, women and health, women and economic empowerment, women and agriculture, women and leadership, politics and governance.