Gabon: Joint Golden Boot Award Is Victory for Africa, Says Aubameyang

(From left) Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah et Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has termed this season's Golden Boot race in the English Premier League as a victory for Africa.

The Gabonese forward finished top of the goal scorers' chart with 22 goals same as Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane, both of Liverpool.

"It means a lot. I am sharing this trophy with Mane and Salah, and I like these two guys. We are representing Africa so it's a good sign for the continent. I am really proud and I have to thank my teammates for helping me to get it," Aubameyang was quoted by the English media.

However, the award proved to be a mere consolation for Salah and Mane, whose Liverpool was pipped to the league title by Manchester City by a single point on the final days of the season.

Chelsea came third, ahead of Victor Wanyama's Tottenham Hotspur, with Arsenal and Manchester United settling for fifth and sixth respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield were relegated to the EFL Championship league.