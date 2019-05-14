Somalia: Hormuud Donates U.S.$100,000 to the Less Fortunate in Mogadishu

Somalia's leading Telecos Hormuud Telecom Foundation has extended it's social welfare services to the less fortunate by donating $100,000 to over 1000 orpahed children in Mogadishu.

The company which has in the recent past boosted it's corporate social responsibility kitty reiterated that the move was in line with their vision of making the country a better place for the less fortunate.

Today's move follows hot in the heals of another first by a Mogadishu corporate, when they launched the first scholarship scheme.

The families given the donations thanked the the company, adding that it was a trail blazer and a pillar within the community.