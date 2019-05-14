13 May 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Thanks to God' - Says Barrow After Ending 8-Month Goalless Streak

By Sulayman Bah

It was an emotional affair for Gambia's Musa Barrow after putting the brakes to a run of eight months without scoring a goal.

The striker has also seen limited playing time coming in the wake of the red-hot form of Colombia international Zapata whose performances forced the erstwhile Hawks' striker on the bench.

Barrow climbed off the substitutes' bench to score the first of Atalanta's two goals as they slalomed past Genoa 2-1.

Racing to break into a defence with a splitting pass, he calmly slotted past Genoa's Romanian net-minder Radu who got only a tip of the ball as it found its way into the net, his first out of twenty-one games

Barrow has been linked all season with a loan move however Saturday's effort could perhaps spark a change of heart for gaffer Grasperini.

Reacting to the goal, the 20-year-old said: 'I want to thank God for this day with my first goal of the season. My teammates helped me at this time when everything went wrong for me. Every time the team needs me, I'm there. Now we have to win every game, I'm happy to have scored.'

'Right now, we have to continue with this form that we have now, play our game. My teammates and I are ready. We have to think about one game at a time, now we have to think about the final against Lazio. Then we'll think about Juventus and Sassuolo, playing our game to win,' he said as they battle to secure a Uefa Champions League spot next season.

