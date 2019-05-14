Central African Republic: CAR Conflict - Fund Created for Compensation of Victims

A truth and reconciliation commission will also be put in place to help bring about lasting peace.

Central African Republic, CAR Prime Minister, Firmin Ngrébada, on May 11, 2019 announced the creation of a fund to cater for victims of the crisis plaguing the country since 2013, Radio Ndeke Luka reported. Speaking on the occasion of the fourth National Day for Victims of the Central African Republic Conflict, the PM said the move was part of efforts to ensure lasting peace in the country. Similarly, a Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission will soon see the light of day in line with the February 5, 2019 Khartoum,

Sudan Peace Accord between the CAR government and representatives of 14 armed groups. Firmin Ngrébada promised that the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission will examine the root causes of the conflict and the tragedy visited on the people. The commemoration, which was attended by development partners and associations of victims of the crisis, saw the Prime Minister laying a wreath on the Martyrs' Monument. "We have a duty to pay homage to the memory of those lost who their lives in the war and people who had the chance to survive the crisis, but continue to live in very difficult conditions," Firmin Ngrébada told the crowd.

Etienne Oumba, chair of the association of war victims, urged government to address the root causes of the conflict. "The commemoration is important for us victims of the crisis. We expect justice and reparation. Government should consider offering us assistance to feel involved in the peace process," Oumba added. The date of May 11 was chosen by the 2015 Bangui Forum to remember war victims. This year's theme was "No to impunity! Yes to reparation for victims of the military/political crisis in the Central African Republic."

According to the International Crisis Group, CAR remains in turmoil more than six years after the be ginning of its most important crisis since the country's independence from France in 1960; and three years after President Faustin Archange Touadéra's election. The year 2018 ended with rising tensions in the capital Bangui and lethal clashes both between armed groups, and between them and UN peacekeepers in major towns.

Former factions of Seleka, a coalition of rebel groups from the country's north and east which in 2013 overthrew then President François Bozizé and held power for two years before being ousted, the anti-Balaka, militias formed to fight Seleka, and a series of other community self-defence militias, now hold sway across 80 per cent of the country. They control many mining sites, transport routes and pastoralists' transmigration corridors.