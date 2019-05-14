Cameroon: MINREX - Gambian Envoy, Brazilian Ambassador Received

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on May 10, 2019 granted three separate audiences.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Mamadou Tangara, the special envoy of The Gambian President, on May 10, 2019 had discussions with Cameroon's Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella. It centred on The Gambia's hosting of the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OCI).

After the talks, The Gambian special envoy said he was in Cameroon as an envoy of his President to President Paul Biya. "We are here to consult with him, to seek his advice on many important issues". He said the audience was an opportunity for them to explore how best Cameroon and The Gambia can cooperate at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The audience, he said, also served as an occasion for Minister Mbella Mbella to inform him about the security situation in Cameroon and he said The Gambia expressed solidarity with the Cameroonian people.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil accompanied by the Chargé d'Affaires at the High Commission of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Cameroon, on their part, were at the Ministry of External Relations to invite Came roon for the World Press Freedom Conference that will take place in London on July 10 and 11, 2019. The event will be jointly organized by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Canada. Ambassador Vivian Loss Sanmartin of Brazil to Cameroon was the last person Minister Mbella Mbella received in audience. She came to solicit Cameroon's support for the candidature of Professor Rodrigo Fernandes More to the position of Judge in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

Talking to the press after the audience, Vivain Loss Sanmartin, said they discussed many aspects of Cameroon-Brazil cooperation and some projects they want to accelerate, as well as had some exchanges about the candidature. She said the two countries have cooperation projects such as that between their diplomatic academies and some agreements that have to be finalized before we sign them, citing the cotton sector. Cameroon, she said citing Minister Mbella Mbella, was interested in agricultural transformation projects. ". So, we will work on this matter and will try to bring the Brazilian expertise to help Cameroon move forward in its projects of modernization of agriculture."