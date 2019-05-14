Guinea Conakry - Would-Be Polygamists to Seek Wives' Consent

Parliament in Guinea Conakry on May 9, 2019 passed a new civil code making it obligatory for any husband who wants to take a second wife to seek the consent of the first wife, the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC reported. The implication is that only monogamy is henceforth permissible. However, before celebrating their marriage, the man can seek the consent of the bride that he will in future like to have a maximum of two, three or four wives. Reports say only 4 of the 111 parliamentarians voted against the bill, while two abstained. The new law, which is still to be given assent by the President, does not apply to those who were previously married as polygamists.