Cameroon: Limbe Annex Stadium - Engineers Mobilise for Quick Repairs

Engineers have concerted in Limbe to begin repair works on the roof of the Limbe Omnisports Annex-Ngeme-Limbe Stadium, part of which was blown down in the night of 3 breaking 4 May, 2019, in a heavy rainstorm. Madam Ayuk Chantal, Director of the Limbe Omnisports Annex-Ngeme- Stadium, attended the technical meeting and told this reporter that repair works would begin anytime soon on the damaged 2000-stadium roof. Although the cost of repairs was not revealed to the press, Arthur Essiane Ossele, Deputy Director of the Stadium, explained to this reporter that many of the corrugated iron sheets were blown off during the strong wind. Experts say the aluminum used on the roofing was defective.

The incident which quickly drew attention from local authorities is receiving due action especially in a zone where rains are constant and heavy. The Annex Stadium, paired to the main Omnisports football temple of Limbe was designed as training ground during international matches. Its construction by a Chinese Company since the November 2016 AWCON was receiving final touches and still to be officially received upon finishing. The Deputy Director of the stadium, however, assured that the stadium turf was not affected and that it could continue to host elite Division matches as it did in the last season while repair works progress.