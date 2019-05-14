Cameroon: Ligue 2 Play-Offs - Good Start for Panthère

Day one matches of the Ligue 2 Play-Offs took place in Yaounde yesterday May 12, 2019.

Panthère Sportive of Nde began the 2019 Play-Offs for the Second Division on a good footing. They beat Canon of Yaounde 1-0 in the first playing day of the Ligue Two play-offs that took place at the Yaounde Military Stadium yesterday May 12, 2019. Thousands of fans from Yaounde and elsewhere thronged the Military Stadium to cheer their players to victory.

The encounter began at 2:00 p.m. just after the kick off taken by the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League, Pierre Semengue. Canon Yaounde began the encounter well, dominating the first part of the game. However, their domination did not yield fruits as they squandered their scoring chances. The first half ended on a 0-0 score margin.

On resumption, Panthère put up a strong fight warding off any attempt by Canon. At the 85th minute David Lee Kokolo opened scores for Panthère. Efforts by Canon to equalise were futile.

At stoppage time the scoreboard read 1-0 in favour of Panthère. Panthère have registered the first three points in the mini tournament of the Ligue Two Play-Offs. The competition will end on June 9, 2019.