Congo-Kinshasa: ICC - Prosecutor Opposes Bemba's Compensation Claim

The Prosecutor and Registrar of the International Criminal Court, ICC in The Hague, The Netherlands, on May 8, 2019 asked the court to dismiss former Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC Vice President, Jean-Pierre Bemba's claim for 77.7 million US dollars (45.3 billion FCFA) as compensation from the court over his 10-year detention and alleged mismanagement of his assets seized by the court. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Bemba failed to show that a grave and manifest miscarriage of justice occurred in his trial. Carnet.