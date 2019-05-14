The Prosecutor and Registrar of the International Criminal Court, ICC in The Hague, The Netherlands, on May 8, 2019 asked the court to dismiss former Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC Vice President, Jean-Pierre Bemba's claim for 77.7 million US dollars (45.3 billion FCFA) as compensation from the court over his 10-year detention and alleged mismanagement of his assets seized by the court. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Bemba failed to show that a grave and manifest miscarriage of justice occurred in his trial. Carnet.
Congo-Kinshasa: ICC - Prosecutor Opposes Bemba's Compensation Claim
Congo-Kinshasa
The Democratic Republic Congo and Zambia's Kasumbalesa border post is one typical African border. Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.