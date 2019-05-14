Cameroon: Company Managers Drilled On Good Governance

A workshop on corporate compliance took place in Douala on May 9, 2019.

The Business Coalition for Good Governance, BCGG, on Thursday May 9 at the GICAM hall in Douala organised a one day workshop on corporate compliance. Opening the workshop, the BCGG chairman, Perrial Jean Nyodog, who also happens to be the CEO of Tradex, said the workshop is the second of its kind geared towards fighting corruption without which Cameroon cannot attain its development objectives. He said corporate leaders were at the avant-garde of the war against corruption hence the need for them to cultivate a culture of ethics and conformity within enterprises.

He said the workshop is going to enrich participants on their role in this fight and the best practices in business. According to the BCGG project manager, Beatrice Bime, participants will examine the different facets of corruption at the work place and exchange experiences. They also examined labour medicine and the rights of workers. The workshop also featured three presentations.

The first made by Chief Mbianyor Clarkson had to do with sexual harassment; stakes and challenges in the work environment. The second done by the director in charge of control at ENEO, Henry Kiven dwelt on elements of proof and judicial elements of an investigation at the workplace. The third presentation done by a consultant, was on retro-action and the demarche to follow.

BCGG as the name denotes, is an association of corporate bodies which have come together to fight corruption and promote good business practices by encouraging members to implement policies that promote good governance and shunning corruption. The BCGG chairman called on other companies to join the association so as that their collective action can create a greater impact on the society.