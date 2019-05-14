Gambia: National Security Advisor Harps On Maritime Security

National Security Advisor, Col. (Ret.) Momodou Badgie has told conferees that The Gambia has vested interest in maritime security.

According to a press issued by the Office of National Security, the former army commander was speaking at a conference attended by local and international stakeholders including GoGIN regional coordinator, Mr. Eric Glotin who was accompanied to The Gambia by a representative of West Africa Regional Maritime Security Centre (CRESMAO), Noel OBoumou.

Rtd Colonel Badgie said: "The Gambia is currently implementing a Security Sector Reform process."

The release added the meeting was aimed at discussing the GoGIN project and identify means of collaboration in the context of deterring and prosecuting illegal maritime activities.

It went to indicate that the GoGIN project will assist and guarantee the sustainability of the Blue Economy, which touches upon different sectors including fisheries, tourism, transport, trade, offshore exploitation and more.

"As the authority in charge of coordinating security sector activities and managing the national security planning process, the Office of National Security with support from GoGIN and its partners will conduct a legal assessment of the national maritime legal framework and its applicability to maritime security threats for future collaboration on May 15, 2019," the press release noted.

GoGIN, an EU-funded project funded by the Government of Denmark and implemented by Expertise France, supports 27 maritime centers in the region in securing the maritime domain of western and Central Africa through interdisciplinary and multi-management approaches that facilitate information sharing and cooperative management of maritime events by various countries and regional organizations.