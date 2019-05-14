Kenya: REVEALED - How Kenyatta Was 'Bullied' Out of Social Media

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta was forced to take time off from social media following a flurry of not so positive comments from the millions of his followers.

Kanze made the revelation during an interview on Radio Maisha on Monday morning.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media accounts are his personal accounts. He has the right to activate and deactivate them. He has his reasons (for deactivating the accounts) and we have to respect that,” Kanze said.

“That said, I am surprised when the President is on social media, we turn up and abuse him most of the time, but when he deactivates his accounts, we still go about questioning why. It (the abuses) is not proper. We need to respect the President. He receives a lot of respect when he travels out of the country and we should emulate that,” she added.

‘UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS’

President Kenyatta suddenly suspended his social media accounts on March 22, delinking himself with his 3.62 million followers on his @UKenyatta Twitter account and millions more on his Uhuru Kenyatta Facebook page.

At the time, State House Chief of Staff Nzoika Waita also indicated, via his Twitter page, that the President had pulled down his accounts owing to ‘unauthorized access’.

“On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenyatta, Uhuru Kenyatta, all official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” he wrote.

Kanze gave little indication as to whether President Kenyatta will be rescinding this decision in the near future.